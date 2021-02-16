Ashville wrestling team claims first state title

For the first time in its program history, the Ashville Bulldogs have claimed a Class 1A-4A state championship in wrestling.
This is also the first state championship win for coaches Jim Browning and Shaun Carter.
“We’re just a good team and (winning) feels fantastic,” Browning said. “We knew we had a shot coming into the year, we knew we had a good team, but we’ve been working so hard for years now, Coach Carter and I.”
Competing under a system that rewards the team for each wrestler's wins, the Bulldogs scored 172 points over runner-up Weaver’s 142 points.
Individually, senior Jabe Burgess (160 pounds), junior Dylan Harris (170), senior Luke Harris (182) and senior Jacob Ebner (220) all placed second in their weight classes.
Senior Nick Spear (132) and sophomore Mason Wilson (285) both finished third individually, securing wins in their consolation matches.
“It was a goal we achieved, you know, when you set a goal and you push towards it and you achieve it, there’s really not a much better feeling,” Browning said.
The Bulldogs finished the season with seven seniors who will all be graduating.