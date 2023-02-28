Ashville wrestling proves staying power with third-consecutive finish near the top

ASHVILLE — On Feb. 18, Ashville wrestling claimed its third-consecutive finish of third or higher in the state tournament.
The Bulldogs (41-9) weren’t exactly thrilled with their finish in the Class 1-4A. Instead, the team focused on how they missed the program’s second-ever state championship by only 6.5 points.
“Really, a lot of us just look back at it as what we could have done and what we should have done better to try and win,” Ashville senior Layden Olson said. “I mean, I guess it is cool looking back, but nobody ever looks back at third and said yeah, that is where we wanted to finish.”
Ashville coach Jim Browning said Olson’s remarks reflect the attitude of most of the team, especially the upperclassmen.
“When I found out we were third, honestly, at the beginning, you’re disappointed,” Browning said. “Man, we could have won this thing. We were that close, but then you start thinking back on it, and you’re like, what an amazing year we’ve had.”
Still, despite his initial disappointment, the eight-year Ashville coach can’t help but smile when he thinks back on how far the program has come considering he only had 12 wrestlers back then, and only three of them earned a spot at the state tournament that year.
Even as recent as 2020, the head coach was thrilled to watch the Bulldogs finish ninth in the state tournament.
“We were ecstatic. … To finish ninth that year,” Browning said. “We felt like was a good accomplishment for us.”
The disappointment that Browning and his team felt this year is perhaps the best reminder of just how far the Bulldogs have come.
In 2021 the team won the state championship. Then in 2022, the Bulldogs won the duals championship and finished third at state.
“You never dream, like eight years ago, I’d have never thought we’d be at this point,” Browning said. “It just goes to show when you have consistency, and you work hard, and you do things the right way, success can come.”
When you add that context, even Olson can’t help but crack a smile and appreciate how far things have come since he began wrestling with the varsity in the fifth or sixth grade.
“There wasn’t even a full starting lineup when I first came. … But now, three years in a row we’ve been right there,” Olson said. “It has been really special to watch.”
The recent success hasn’t gone unnoticed by the community either. When the Bulldogs won the state title, the program included roughly 30 wrestlers. This season there were more than 40, and Browning wouldn’t be surprised to see that number continue to increase in the coming years as the Bulldogs continue to prove they are anything but a flash in the pan.
The secret ingredient to the program would be coach Shaun Carter, except it’s hard to be much of a secret when Browning is happy to shout his name from the rooftops to anyone who will listen.
“The guy just has a heart of gold,” Browning said. “He just cares for the kids. … Honestly, we are where we are because of him. Just the fact that we have him here to be a role model and to be here for our kids in Ashville, it makes you sleep a little easier at night.”
There’s plenty of reason to think Browning will continue to sleep easy next year, considering three of the Bulldog’s top performers at state will return next season.
Ashville’s top individuals at the 2023 state tournament:
Layden Olson- First (220 pounds)
Brady Thrash- Third (182)
Mason Wilson- Fourth (Heavyweight)
Nick Williamson- Fifth (145)
Tyler Ebner- Sixth (152), might have finished even higher, but could not continue due to medical disqualification.
The biggest surprise was easily the performance of freshman Brady Thrash in the 182-pound division. He bounced back from a second-round loss to the eventual state champion. At which point, he had to win out to earn a shot at third place, which he eventually took with a first-round pin.
“It’s easy to get down after you lose that first match, and now it is do or die every round. … I thought it was pretty impressive myself,” Browning said. “It was huge for us just for momentum going into next year as well.”
Thrash will be joined next year by sophomore Tyler Ebner and junior Nick Williamson, the latter of whom took fifth in what both Olson and Browning describe as one of the “toughest” divisions in Class 1-4A.
The Ashville coach envisions all three as leaders for a team that he expects to continue meeting the standard established by the last three classes.
“To me, they are our top wrestlers. And the kids, they look to the best. … You’re always going to look to the best kids in the room to feed off of,” Browning said. “And Brady, the reason I say Brady, he has just got such a good energy about him, and Nick has just got such a hard work ethic and Tyler as well. I think those three can really be leaders for us going forward.”