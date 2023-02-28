Ashville wrestler navigates heartbreak on path to historic individual championship

ASHVILLE — Ashville senior Layden Olson dispatched most of his opponents this season with ease, but the night before the state Class 1-4A state finals, Olson wrestled with a different kind of opponent.
For perhaps the first time this season, the senior was nervous. Not that Olson would lose in the finals, but that he wouldn’t get the chance to compete at all.
In the other 220-pound semifinal matchup, one of the participants was disqualified after performing an illegal move that left his opponent with a possible concussion. Olson’s would-be finals opponent initially claimed he was eligible to compete on Feb. 18, only to later be medically disqualified, leaving the Ashville senior as the last competitor standing.
“It is not how I wanted to win,” Olson said. “And when I found I did have a medical forfeit and I was a state champion at first, I was really upset.
“Cause it is not, and I know this sounds like a selfish thing. Because every other senior lost their last match. And here I was complaining about going out on top even though it was a forfeit. But just not being able to wrestle my last-ever match was tough.”
Too close for comfort
Heartbreak on the final day of the state tournament was nothing new for Olson. In 2022, he lost in the championship round 7-5.
After the match, Olson quickly shook hands with his competitor and the opposing coaches before brushing past his coaches on his way out. His attempt to flee the scene stopped cold when reality caught up to him within minutes, if not seconds, of the loss.
“Didn’t even make it to the edge of the hockey rink,” Olson said. “I collapsed. I started crying. It was one of the worst moments of my life. It was depressing.”
His father, Andy Olson, knew exactly how he felt, having finished second in his junior season as well.
“Devastation,” Andy Olson said. “And then just trying to go through your head. He is trying to (think) what could I have done different, what should I have done different?”
Despite wrestling for more than a decade, Layden Olson’s junior season was his first opportunity to start for the Bulldogs. His second-place finish should have been something to celebrate, but Olson had beaten his opponent the prior week at sectionals.
That, coupled with the close nature of the match, made the reality of the moment sting even more as he walked away from the mat following the loss.
“I realized it is what I worked 11 years to achieve,” Olson said. “It is something I always wanted to do, and it was right in front of me. … And everybody the entire week was telling me, or pretty much had me penciled in already to win and then to go out there and lose. I was disappointed. I felt like I disappointed everybody.”
Here again, his father knew exactly how his son felt. Andy Olson’s finals loss came to an opponent he’d beaten only two weeks earlier. To say Layden leaned on his father following the loss would be an understatement.
“Not many people in this room, not even some of my best friends, knew how it felt to lose the last match,” Layden Olson said. “So having somebody, especially my dad, who was able to help me go through it, it helped me a lot.”
That pain motivated Layden Olson. Ashville coach Jim Browning heard from the senior throughout the football season.
“I think it put him in a mindset where I should have accomplished that goal,” Browning said. “I should have been state champion, in his mind anyway. … But I think it put him on a thought process of I'm not going down again. And he competed like that all year. He gave it everything he had every match.”
Rocky road
Before his championship season even began, Olson was faced with news that it might be over.
A fractured scaphoid, one of the small bones of the wrist, sidelined him for nearly half the season. Initially, doctors warned the Olson family that he might not be cleared to wrestle until late January or even later.
Instead, Olson beat the best-case scenario of mid-January when he returned to the mat on Jan. 6.
‘Seeing how he handled the injury and how he came back from it, a little earlier than the doctor would have liked. … I was just impressed with how he kept his head on straight,” his father said.
Before the injury, Andy Olson encouraged his son to step things up during his senior season. He watched his son win a lot of close matches. He told Layden to get more aggressive.
Shortly after his return to the mats, he began putting his father’s advice into practice.
“‘You need to score first, score more often, so there is no debate whether a move is good or bad, I got such a big lead it is done,’” Andy Olson said, repeating his advice. “And I saw him attack a lot more this year and make sure he got points first.”
One of two
By the time sectionals rolled around, Layden Olson wasn’t just scoring first. He was also scoring last. In fact, Olson didn’t give up a single point in any of his five matches at sectionals or his two at the state meet.
“I think you're wrestling the best wrestlers in the state,” Browning said. “I mean, you should be and to not give up a point … to me that makes it (definitive), I was like, ‘Layden you might have got a medical forfeit, but nobody’s going to take away that nobody scored on you in the tournament.’”
With Olson’s dominant performances in his final seven matches, no one in or around the Bulldogs’ program doubted he would win the 220-pound weight class.
The senior shared that confidence, but that didn’t take the sting away when he found out his championship came via forfeit.
“It wasn’t as bad as losing, but it was up there. … I kinda feel I got robbed of all the emotional parts of being able to win state,” Olson said. “There were no nerves. Nerves immediately went away. It was just coming to grips with, I'm a state champ.”
Here again, Olson can relate to his dad, who also ended his senior season with an individual state championship, but there’s one important difference in their stories.
“He will remind me for the rest of my life how he one-upped me because I didn’t win sections my senior year, but he did,” Andy Olson said, laughing.
Initially, Layden Olson didn’t celebrate the news that he was a champion. Even five days removed from the championship, the senior felt a mix of pride and disappointment.
“Because I think he realized, oh, I've already wrestled my last high school match, and I didn't even know it,” Browning said. “I think that's something you got to kind of mentally prepare yourself for, and he didn't get that opportunity.”
Life isn’t always fair. Not for Olson, not for his injured competitor. Not for anyone. Hopefully, with time the bittersweet feelings will fade. Still, even now, Olson can smile at the 12-month journey that allowed him to become the program’s second-ever individual state champion alongside 2012 Ashville heavyweight Richie Boley.
“I just still can’t believe it,” Olson said. “It is just me and Richie. We are the only two that have done it.”
Browning didn’t coach Boley, but he repeated that name often throughout the years as a reminder that the Bulldogs could indeed climb the mountain.
Next year, Browning’s familiar speech will include a new name. One that will carry a lot more weight with the current Bulldogs.
“He's a huge example for them,” Browning said. “It gives them a role model. It gives them somebody to look at and know, hey, here's what I've got to do to accomplish what I want to accomplish.
“Here's the way I can do it. It can be done. You gotta go work hard. You got to be a good leader. You got to show up and do it and put everything you have into it. And I think that just having him as an example is going to be huge for us.”