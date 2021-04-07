Ashville woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Ashville resident Inez Floyd McNeal celebrated her 103rd birthday March 23.
Originally from Boaz, McNeal was raised on a farm with seven other children. She later married William McNeal, who also was raised on a farm with seven other children.
Together, they had two children, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
William McNeal passed away at the age of 77. They were married for 53 years.
While the two were married, Inez worked as a lunchroom worker while taking care of her two children. Before she retired, she walked two miles every day to work.
According to her son-in-law Tony Sparks, she said she didn’t think she would live to see 103 years. He added that she is still sharp and makes sure to watch wheel-of-fortune every night.
“She’s an amazing woman,” Sparks said, adding that she never meets a stranger and is a friend to everyone.