You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ashville woman celebrates 103rd birthday

103 y/o ashville woman

Ashville resident Inez Floyd McNeal celebrated her 103rd birthday March 23.

 submitted photo

Ashville resident Inez Floyd McNeal celebrated her 103rd birthday March 23. 

Originally from Boaz, McNeal was raised on a farm with seven other children. She later married William McNeal, who also was raised on a farm with seven other children.

Together, they had two children, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

William McNeal passed away at the age of 77. They were married for 53 years.

While the two were married, Inez worked as a lunchroom worker while taking care of her two children. Before she retired, she walked two miles every day to work.

According to her son-in-law Tony Sparks, she said she didn’t think she would live to see 103 years. He added that she is still sharp and makes sure to watch wheel-of-fortune every night.

“She’s an amazing woman,” Sparks said, adding that she never meets a stranger and is a friend to everyone.

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

Tags