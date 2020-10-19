Ashville wins Class 4A, Area 10 volleyball crown

ASHVILLE -- Ashville’s volleyball team claimed the Class 4A, Area 10 championship by defeating Oneonta 3-2 in the final match of the area tournament.
The Bulldogs won the deciding fifth game 15-11.
Ashville’s Sera Beth Potter, Adrianna Engle, Callie Stewart and Ryleigh Waid were named to the all-tournament team.
Potter recorded 18 kills and three aces in the title match, while Whitney Goodwin added 10 kills and two blocks.
Kayla Simpson also contributed three kills and a block. Ashlee Eastis had two kills.
Waid led her team defensively with 32 assists and 21 digs. Engle followed closely behind with 29 digs.
Meanwhile, Stewart contributed 16 digs. Rayne Ford had eight.
The Bulldogs’ season came to an end via a loss to Rogers during subregionals Saturday.