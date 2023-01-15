Ashville volleyball aiming for new heights in 2023 following All-County Coach of the Year honors

Ashville volleyball coach Lindsay Sullivan’s short time with the Bulldogs has included several milestones.
In her first year in 2021, Sullivan earned her 500th win. Then last fall, county coaches honored her as the 2022 County Volleyball Coach of the Year after she guided Ashville back to the regional tournament.
“I really love Ashville,” Sullivan said. “I love the community. I love working with the county coaches. I am really flattered by that (award). I hope that, we are going to keep getting better at Ashville. You know I am not stopping.”
Although Sullivan was proud of the 2022 team for its accomplishments, there’s no question Ashville’s coach has higher standards for her third group of Bulldogs.
“I’m hoping it is not about making the regional tournament next year, it is about advancing in the regional tournament,” Sullivan said.
To that end, all-county players Zahkiyla Cook and Lydia Northam will return to help the Bulldogs take the next step.
Cook recorded 249 kills and 245 digs in the fall, but you can't find her main contribution in a book.
“Her leadership role and really just being somebody I could depend on. … She was doing whatever I needed her to do, take lead on the court and be a vocal leader out there,” Sullivan said of Cook’s impact.
Despite being a freshman, Northam paced the team with 388 kills, 88 aces and 87 blocks.
“I don’t think there is any other player that stands up to her stats at her age,” Sullivan said. “I don’t know how many freshmen, she’s in that top percentile of freshmen in the state. So, very deserving of being on this team.”
Despite that level of production, Sullivan knows that Northam is still just scratching the surface of what she could become. So it’s easy to imagine Ashville taking a huge step forward next season if she continues to improve.
However, perhaps the biggest task for Sullivan and the Bulldogs this offseason will be replacing the third Ashville player to earn all-county honors, senior setter Rachel St. John.
“It was nice to be recognized for the hard work that I’ve put in the past three or four years and the two years I’ve played in middle school. … It was just nice for all the hard work to pay off and to be recognized for that,” St. John said.
Sullivan isn’t the first Ashville coach to describe St. John as the team’s “glue.” While Cook led on the court, Sullivan said St. John held the team together when times got tough.
“Her personality and she is very determined, she has goals,” Sullivan said. “The other girls on the team are fortunate to have her as a teammate, and I’m hoping they aim to be a senior leader like she has been.”
St. John credits Sullivan’s coaching style with helping her and others make the most of their leadership opportunities this season. St. John said Sullivan always asks her players for feedback, and she is willing to tweak practice to lengthen or shorten certain drills.
In fact, St. John said Sullivan occasionally added or scrapped drills at the last minute based on feedback from her and others.
“It helped us be leaders. … It helped (us) build relationships with our younger girls, and through building those relationships, we were able to be better leaders for them,” St. John said.
The senior said making the regional tournament for the first time in her career was the highlight of the year.
St. John said she took a lot of pride in being on the team that got Ashville back to that point, and she hopes the returning Bulldogs extend that postseason streak for years to come.
“Laying the foundation for the next few years, and we have a lot of young girls on our team,” St. John said, describing the importance of this year’s finish. “It was giving them the courage to know that, hey, we can keep this going and keep this being a consistent thing. So I think it just really helped get everyone back on track and put the program back where it needed to be.”
Although she played a huge role this season, recording 746 assists and 299 digs, St. John recognizes she couldn’t have done it without her teammates. She hopes they know how much she appreciates them and their shared season.
“The best I could ask for it to be,” St. John said. “I enjoyed every second of it. They really made all of my hard work for the six years I played volleyball. They made it all worth it because I ended my volleyball career in the postseason, which is something that you always strive for.”
The 2022 St. Clair All-County Volleyball Team
Coach of the Year- Lindsay Sullivan (Ashville)
Defensive MVP - Brooke Walker (Springville)
Offensive MVP- Ava Vaughn (Springville)
Zahkiyla Cook- Ashville High School
Lydia Northam- Ashville High School
Rachel St. John- Ashville High School
Tarryn Woodall- Moody High School
Campbell Adams- Ragland High School
Addie Campbell- Ragland High School
Kylie Donaldson- Ragland High School
Rylee Mickler-Ragland High School
Keelyn Coshatt- St Clair County High School
Jaden Thomas- St Clair County High School
Addie Bowling- Springville High School
Gracie Fredrick- Springville High School