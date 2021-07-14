Ashville track team, Wilson recognized by county commission

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission recognized members of the 2021 Ashville High School track and field team for a job well done Tuesday.
The commission also took time to recognize Ashville teacher and football coach Nick Wilson for his recent help in producing videos for the county.
The track and field athletes finished first at the 2021 state tournament in three separate events. Callie Stewart, Emma Drinkard, Kathleen McCarthy and Meghan McCarthy finished first in the 4x800 relay, while Drinkard took the crown in the 400-meter dash. Joe Stevens was also recognized for taking first in the 3,200-meter run.
Following the meeting, Commissioner Jeff Brown, who represents the Ashville district, commended the athletes.
“Everytime you ride by that school, y’all are running. Do y’all ever take a break?” he said, jokingly. “Y’all do a great job.”
The commission later presented Wilson with a plaque for his work in helping the county. Wilson said he helped create a video highlighting the work the commission has done in Pell City, Ashville and the school system to better build education within the county.
The videos were presented to specific audiences and committees such as members from the state legislature along with an economic development forum, according to Wilson.
“There have been several times that we have called Nick on the spur of the moment and he has come over and worked on several projects for the county commission and does an outstanding job,” County Compliance Officer Gary Hanner said.
“Thank you (Nick) for always stepping up and doing a great job.”
In other matters, the commission:
—Awarded a bid in the amount of $119,950 to Jake Marshall to replace the chiller at the Pell City Courthouse;
—Approved the advertisement of bids for the general trades, mechanical, electrical and jail controls at the end of August for the new jail in Pell City;
—Renewed the yearly RJ Young agreement for the Revenue Department;
—Approved a yearly maintenance agreement to ABS for two new copiers purchased by the Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $67 each per month;
—Approved posting a a county commission contract receptionist clerk position that will become vacant July 22;
—Approved posting a contract cadastral mapping trainee position that will become vacant July 30;
—Approved creating a person property appraiser II position to fill in the 2022 fiscal year;
—Renewed the yearly agreement with Birmingham ATM Cash LLC for the Ashville Annex and Ashville and Pell City Courthouses;
—Rescinded the motion taken on Sept,8 2020 to take in Dogwood Circle in Odenville;
— Approved bidding out the installation of pipes on Shore Drive in Ashville;
—And, approved an agreement with Diversified Mail Services.