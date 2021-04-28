Ashville track headed to state following girls' section win

The Ashville track and field teams are headed to the state meet. Both the boys and girls teams competed at the Class 4A, Section 2 meet April 23-24. The girls placed first against 13 other schools while the boys team finished runner up. Multiple athletes medaled in the various events.
For the girls' competition, Emma Drinkard took first place in the 100-meter dash and the 400-meter dash.
Taylor Knight finished third in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200 meters. Kathleen McCarthy took second in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams both finished first.
In the field events, Lydia Northam placed third in the high jump, while Kayla Simpson took first in the long jump.
Kaylan Ladosky placed second in the discus.
In the boys' competition, Joe Stevens led in the one-mile and two-mile run, finishing third in both. Gabe Sawyer led in the hurdles finishing first in the 110-meter and second in the 300-meter.
The 4x400 and 4x800 boys relay teams both finished runner up.
In the field events, Nick Spears continued to lead at the pole vault where he finished first. Garrett Spears also medaled, finishing third.
Nick Spears took third in Javelin.