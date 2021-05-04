Ashville track and field takes first in multiple events at state competition (with photos)

The Ashville track and field team competed in the Class 4A state track and field meet in Gulf Shores over the weekend. Several Bulldogs boys and girls won their events to earn state championships.
Joe Stevens kicked off the competition Friday, taking first place in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 10 minutes, 2 seconds. He broke his personal record of 10:09.
Emma Drinkard took home a first-place medal after winning the 400-meter dash in 58.30 seconds. She also placed second in the 100-meter dash at 12.92.
The final state champion of the day was the girls 4x800 relay team: Callie Stewart, Meghan McCarthy, Kathleen McCarthy and Emma Drinkard. They finished first with a 10:10.94 time, a 15-second personal record.
Nick Spears also went on to place in the pole vault event where he was second with a 12-foot jump.
In the team competition, Ashville's girls were seventh, and the boys finished 10th.