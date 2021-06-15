Ashville talks new food truck ordinance

ASHVILLE — During its regular meeting June 7, the Ashville City Council approved a new food truck ordinance that would allow out-of-town food trucks to operate on public property under the council’s discretion.
Mayor Derrick Mostella said the decision came to the table when a food truck owner originally from Ashville wanted to do business in the city. He said the city wants to welcome more food trucks, and the new ordinance would ensure certain guidelines are put into place, so everything is done smoothly.
Some of the guidelines will include operating at a certain distance from restaurants and ensuring they are set up on city property and not county property, such as in the downtown area near the courthouse.
Vendors will also need to purchase a $100 permit from the city for the year, along with a $25 daily fee. The routine licenses and permits required to run a food truck will also be required.
Mostella said he hopes this will encourage other food trucks to bring their business to Ashville and that while some cities don’t allow food trucks, he feels that in this case, the good outweighs the bad.
In other matters, the council:
— Adopted Resolution 2021-012 to surplus equipment;
— Adopted Resolution 2021-013 for a Hazard Mitigation Plan;
— Adopted Resolution 2021- 014 TAP;
— Adopted a strategic plan with supplemental map; and
— Reappointed the following to the Zoning Board of Adjustments:
— Rebecca Bothwell through June 7, 2024;
— Eloise Williams through June 7, 2022;
— And Patti Harrison, Supernumerary, thru June 7, 2023.