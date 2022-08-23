Ashville student taken into custody after social media threats

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office took a student into custody after it was alleged the male juvenile made threats of violence against Ashville High School.
Sheriff Billy Murray said the juvenile was taken into custody Saturday.
“The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair County Board of Education takes any threat against our schools, faculty or students extremely serious and will work closely together to ensure the safety of everyone,” Murray said. “Any threatening or violent behavior will not be tolerated.”
The juvenile was transported to the Coosa Valley Detention Center.
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns said the Board of Education was notified Saturday morning about the incident.
“The sheriff’s department kept us informed at all times,” Burns said. “We are very fortunate to work with a sheriff’s office that responds quickly.”
He said the Ashville High School student made a threat to do harm at school.
“The situation was immediately addressed by our Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Billy Murray,” Burns said. “We can sleep well tonight knowing we are all in good hands with our local law enforcement.”