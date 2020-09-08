Ashville struggles offensively, drops game to Good Hope

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville High School football team fell to visiting Good Hope 47-13 last Friday night.
The Bulldogs’ offense had a difficult time finding its rhythm, and as a result, found itself down 40 points to the Raiders in the third quarter.
Running back Luke Harris put Ashville on the board with a 25-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the third period.
After regaining possession, the Bulldogs were able to move the ball down the field, reaching the 1-yard line before running back Cole Hyatt notched a second TD for the Bulldogs eight minutes into the final quarter.
The extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 40-13.
The Raiders accounted for the final touchdown of the night, reaching the end zone from 55 yards out. ‘
“We were outmatched. We knew they were a good team coming into it,” said Ashville head coach Shea Monroe. “We played good in spurts, (but) we gave up too many good plays on defense, and offensively, we just have to keep working to execute.”
Despite the loss, Monroe said he was still pleased with his team’s effort.
“It’s a process, and I am very pleased with some of the things I saw tonight. We started six sophomores and a freshman on defense and played a freshman quarterback, and he did a really good job,” said Monroe.
The Bulldogs will travel to Oneonta on Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.