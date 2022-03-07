Ashville Softball picks up three wins on the season

The Ashvile bulldogs picked up three wins to open the 2022 season.
The Bulldogs shut out Gadsden City and Saks and then scored a win over county rival St. Clair County. Head softball coach Kristen Seals praised her team for the wins.
“I'm proud of the hard work and determination this young team has shown,” she said. “We need to continue to trust the process and our goals are right where we want them.”
Ashville 8, Gadsden City 0: The Bulldogs seemed to have no issues coming up with a win over Gadsden City to start the season.
Ashville’s Jayda Burgess led her team in the circle as she pitched for all four innings, striking out 11 batters and not allowing a hit. Burgess also had a perfect day at the plate going 2-for-2 and driving in a run.
Whetney Goodwin posted two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Ansley Brasher and Juli Mostillo scored two runs each.
Ashville 3, Saks 0: The Bulldogs also shut out Saks. Burgess once again was the dominant pitcher of the game as she struck out 12 batters in five innings, only allowing two hits.
Rayne Ford doubled to drive home the first run of the game. A groundout by Burgess brought home a run and Lexi St. John had a single.
St. John had a perfect day as she went 2-for-2 at the plate. Goodwin and Brasher were both 1-for-2, and Ford was 1-for-1.
Ashville 6, St. Clair 3: The Bulldogs made a successful comeback againstSt. Clair to take the rivalry win.
The Saints jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but the Bulldogs rallied with six runs. Goodwin hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, driving home Mostillo, Rachel St. John and herself.
St. John took her turn pitching for the Bulldogs for 3⅓ innings, striking out three batters.
Ashlynn Layfield went 1-for-2 at the plate, driving in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, St. Clair County's Hope Latham led the Saints as she went 1-for-2 at the plate and drove in a run while scoring a run as well.