Ashville softball notches first season win against Victory, 12-2

The Ashville softball team notched its first win of the season by defeating Victory Christian 12-2.
Juli Mostillo led her Bulldogs with three hits out of four plate appearances. Two of the hits were home runs that accounted for five of the team’s runs.
Ashlee Eastis also contributed a home run in the sixth inning.
Ashville pitcher Jayda Burgess allowed only one run and six hits in the five innings she worked.
Victory’s Samantha Hennings notched the first run for her team in the first inning. Emily Frey followed with the second run in the final inning. Both players had three hits.
Bulldogs’ head coach Kristen Seals said she was proud of the way her girls played.
“We improve every game,” Seals said.
Ashville will hit the road to take on Douglas High School on March 11. Meanwhile, the Lions will hit the road and go head-to-head with Jefferson Christian Academy on Tuesday.