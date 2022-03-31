Ashville softball gets area win over Etowah

After tying Ragland 3-3 in a game that ended early because of rain, the Ashville softball team came back to claim a Class 4A, Area 10 win over Etowah 5-4 on March 24.
“I think our girls showed up and showed out," Ashville head coach Kristen Seals said. "I am very proud of this young team. It was a great game on both sides.
“I think our hitting was greatly improved. We have been talking about passing the bat which means to hit and put the bat in the next girl's hands. I feel like we have bought into that mindset and I could not be more proud of them.”
Ashville 5, Etowah 4: Annalynn Williams got things rolling in the first inning against Etowah last week as she drove in two runs with a single. By the final inning, both teams were tied 4-4.
A double by Whitney Goodwin gave the Bulldogs a runner in scoring position. A grounder by Ashlynn Layfield bought Goodwin enough time to score the winning win for the Bulldogs.
Jayda Burgess struck out six batters from the circle over all seven innings and allowed only four runs on four hits.
Goodwin went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Williamson put up a team best of two RBIs.
Ashville 3, Ragland 3: During the Bulldogs' game last week over the Purple Devils, the two county teams saw a good bit of action that the weather limited to only two innings.
Goodwin had a perfect day at the plate going 2-for-2, which included a double and two RBIs. Lexi St. John and Burgess each pitched an inning, striking out two batters apiece.
Meanwhile, Ragland’s Sammie Day-Jones and Cadence Buchanan were 1-for-1 slugging a home run each. Buchanan drove in two runs, while Day-Jones pushed in one.
Christen Ford pitched for Ragland in both innings, striking out four batters.
The two teams will meet again in hopes to claim a victory April 25.