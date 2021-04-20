Ashville softball collects three straight wins

The Ashville Bulldogs's softball team put together a three-game winning streak recently with wins over Victory Christian, Ohatchee and Oneonta.
Ashville 16, Victory Christian 3: The Bulldogs scored five runs in the fourth inning and seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat Victory Christian.
Ashlee Eastis had the hot hand for Ashville as she had four hits and drove in four runs to lead the Bulldogs' 17-hit attack. Eastis singled in the first inning, triples in the fourth inning and had a double and single in the sixth inning.
Hannah England had three hits and drove in two runs while Juli Mostillo and Ashlynne Layfield had two hits and drove in two runs each. Rachel St. John and Cook also had two hits each.
Jayda Burgess picked up the win for Ashville. She worked three innings giving up two runs on four hits. She struck out three. St. John threw three innings of relief to pick up the save.
Ashville 6, Ohatchee 3: Eastis continued to be hot at the plate as she had three hits including a home run to help lead the Bulldogs to a victory over Ohatchee.
Ashville scored in each of the first three innings, and never trailed during the game. Mostillo, England and Layfield added two hits each.
St. John earned the victory. She worked three innings and gave up two runs on three hits. She struck out three. Jayda Burgess also pitched and worked four innings.
Ashville 9, Oneonta 5: Trailing 3-2 after the first inning, Ashville scored four runs in the second inning and went on to beat Oneonta.
Eastis was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate driving in three runs and scoring three runs. She doubled in the first inning and homered in the second inning. She added two singles later in the game.
Carley Thomason had three hits on the day and drove in two while Mostillo had two hits. Layfield and England also drove in runs.
Burgess picked up the win for the Bulldogs. She tossed a complete game and allowed five runs on eight hits. She struck out six.