Ashville seniors lead Bulldogs past St. Clair County

ASHVILLE — Bulldog kicker Greyson Simpson’s career-long was somewhere in the 30s, but on Friday night, coaches asked the senior to attempt one from 48 yards out in the Bulldogs’ 26-21 victory over St. Clair County.
Simpson said he wasn’t nervous when he walked out for the kick early in the fourth quarter, even though the game was tied at 14-14. Well, okay, maybe there were some nerves, but the senior didn’t notice them until the ball left his foot.
“Honestly, I lost track of the ball,” Simpson said. “I completely lost track of the ball. I hit it, and I knew it was straight, but I couldn’t tell distance. And then once I heard everybody screaming, I knew it was in. It just felt great.”
Simpson’s 48-yard kick was a huge milestone for the senior kicker that hopes to earn a scholarship doing just that at the next level, but he wasn’t the only Bulldog celebrating a career night.
It was Eli Reeves, primarily a blocker, who gave the Bulldogs the lead for good when he raced into the end zone on a 34-yard carry that resulted in the senior’s first career touchdown.
“It felt amazing,” Reeves said. “I couldn’t control myself. I just wanted to get all my teammates up in a hug and thank them all. Especially my line for blocking for me because I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
Reeves finished the game with six carries for 50 yards, but it was his cousin, Travis Smith who powered the offense. Smith carried the ball 19 times in the second half alone, after starting running back Jalen Williams was unable to return to the game.
“As soon as I saw Jalen hurt, I’m like oh my gosh,” Smith said. “People came up and put a bunch of pressure on me. It felt a lot on my back, but once I started running a few plays, getting a few yards, it felt good.”
Three of Smith’s first four carries in the second half resulted in gains of 10-plus yards. He finished the night with 26 total carries and a team-high 103 yards and one touchdown.
Three to know
— Before suffering a leg injury that sidelined him, Williams looked unstoppable running behind the Bulldogs’ line. He carried the ball 13 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
— Ashville wasn’t the only team to lose its starting back in the second half. St. Clair County back Ryan Parker carried the ball 14 times for 104 yards before he was ejected early in the third quarter along with an Ashville player.
— St. Clair County quarterback Nigel Dowdell and receiver Jeremiah Thomas put on quite a show. Dowdell completed five of eight passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas hauled in four of those to finish with 76 yards and both scores.
— Dowdell and Thomas almost did the unthinkable when they connected for a gain of 40-plus yards on second-and-12 from their own 3-yard line in the final 42 seconds of the game. The play ended was called back after it was ruled that an ineligible receiver went downfield, and the drive resulted in a safety recorded by Ashville’s defense in the final two seconds.
Who said
— St. Clair County coach P.J. Wright on the would-be huge play from Dowdwell and Thomas: “It was a great play. Kid (Thomas) made a good play a couple different times. The quarterback had a great play, Nigel had a great game. The game turned when No. 20 (Parker) got kicked out of the game. … (Officials) said he threw a punch, and it is not in his nature. He would not do that. The kid is awesome.”
— Wright on bouncing back: “We got great senior leadership. Our offensive line has great seniors. They are the ones that will be the voice, and they are probably the voice in there right now.”
— Ashville coach Shea Monroe on his offensive and defensive lines: “Great kids to coach too. High-character young men that don’t mind getting dirty. We know who we are offensively. I don’t think we attempted a pass all night.”
— Monroe on winning the first game: “It puts you on the right track, and to win the way we did gets your kids believing in what you do.”
Next up
— Ashville hosts Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 26. at 7 p.m.
— St. Clair County hosts Corner on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.