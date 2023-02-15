Ashville sends dozen wrestlers to state championship tournament

Thursday marks the second anniversary of Ashville’s first and only wrestling team state championship. In the last two years, Ashville coach Jim Browning has watched his wrestlers finish as individual runner-ups eight times.
While that streak brings the coach a lot of joy, he also hopes it ends this week when the Bulldogs send 12 wrestlers to the state championship meet beginning on Thursday.
“Just to have it (an individual state championship) happen would be awesome, and just get that off your back,” Browning said. “The eight in a row left a bitter taste. You lose eight finals matchups in two years, and I think it weighs on your program a little bit, but I think these kids are ready to go in and tackle that challenge.”
Sophomore Tyler Ebner and seniors Layden Olsen and Mason Wilson contributed to that streak when they finished second last season. Browning said they’ve all improved a lot in the last 12 months.
“They were all tough, tight matches coming down to the wire,” Browning said. “It leaves them a little hungrier and wanting to go and win it this year. … They’ve showed in the room, wrestling every day, that they are eager to win it.”
Of the three, Ebner is the only one changing weight classes. He wrestled in the 138-pound class last year as a freshman but has moved up to the 152-pound group this season.
This week Olsen and Wilson will again compete in the 220-pound and the 285-pound divisions, respectively. Each also took first place in their class at the North Super-Sectionals last week and were a big reason the Bulldogs outscored Weaver 214.5-204 to win the meet.
The duo will be joined by fellow seniors Gavin Hare, Bryan Hampton, Travis Smith and Trevor Horsley.
“They have been vital to our success this year,” Browning said of the senior class. “It is kids that have been around for a while now that know what to do, know what is going on. Just showing the ropes to the younger guys and letting them know what is expected and how to work, and how to achieve success. You couldn’t trade them guys for anybody.”
That young group is also well represented this week by eighth-grader Owen Burns and freshmen Owen Meads and Brady Thrash. Sophomore Jaden Harris and junior Nick Williamson, who took second in the 145-pound class last week, round out the Bulldogs’ state championship roster.
Browning said none of it would be possible without the guidance of coach Shaun Carter.
“He is the heart and soul of our program,” Browning said. “He does a fantastic job. The kids love him. He is really an asset for Ashville, and I don’t think we could ask for a better person here working with our young people showing them the ropes, being a role model, and just helping us achieve what we want to achieve as a program.”