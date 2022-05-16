Ashville’s Yak tha Creek flows into 7th operating year

Yak tha Creek, a family-owned kayaking business located in Ashville, is a little more than a month into this year’s season, and the employees are eager to help those across the county enjoy the warmer weather with kayaking.
Yak tha Creek, owned and operated by Randall Vann, his wife, son and daughter, usually open the business the first week of April every year if the creek is cooperating. They run the business for nearly 5½ months out of the year from the time they open in April until after Labor Day. Yak tha Creek is open four days a week Thursday through Sunday, with reservations required.
Though the business is family-owned, on the busiest days locals will help the family out.
Guides are not offered for the route, but the owners make sure to cover the basics, even with the calmness of the creek.
According to Vann, the route is primarily for beginners because of the calm nature the route is centered on.
“This is just a calm floating creek,” Vann said. “This is the type of creek that most people come out and fish on or bring a bluetooth speaker, kick back and relax.”
Vann and his family make sure to announce the basics to the customers, making sure they know how to balance the kayak, hold the paddles correctly, and the proper way to stop the kayak when needed.
"We have many beginners come,” Vann said. “For the most part it is a sport that is easily picked up.”
The route stretches across 5 miles and takes a majority of the customers around 3½ to 4 hours to complete.
“We have some folks come and stay all day fishing and or just enjoy being out on the water,” Vann said.
Customers are able to bring their own kayaks if wanted, the business even offers to shuttle them for a small fee.
When asked what customers needed to bring and/or wear, Vann said wearing clothes that you don’t mind getting wet is the best way to go. Tennis shoes or water shoes are preferred. Other items to bring may include a cooler with beverages, and Vann stressed something to hold your phone, keys, and other personal items.
To participate in this kayaking experience, those above 18 must sign a waiver. Those under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present to sign the waiver for them.
“If you’re coming with your parents we find that anybody 9 or 10 years old is capable of handling their own kayak,” Vann said. “It really depends on the person.”
The pricing options for Yak tha Creek are as follows:
—Regular single with card, $30
—Double with card, $50
—Group rate 5 or more with card, $25
—Regular single with cash, $25
—Double with cash, $45
—Group rates 5 or more with cash, $20
—Private carry put in $10
Yak tha Creek opened the business in the summer of 2016 with twelve kayaks, years later the business is still going strong thanks to community support.
“Little did I know when I opened this business I would be a part of so many amazing things like kids birthday parties, husband and wife groups wanting to come to the creek and fish and celebrate their anniversaries,” Vann said. “It has truly been amazing to be a part of so many people's memories and joyous occasions.”