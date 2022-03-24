Ashville’s Potter signs with Gadsden State

ASHVILLE — From elementary through middle school, Sera Beth Potter always figured that competitive swimming would be her ticket to a college athletic career.
She figured wrong.
On March 18, the Ashville High School senior signed a volleyball scholarship with Gadsden State, allowing her to compete in her “other” favorite sport for at least two more years.
“I swam for six years, and I never saw myself doing anything but that,” said Potter, who is considering majoring in child psychology. “One day during my eighth-grade year, we were playing volleyball in P.E., and I was like, “I kind of like this.’ So, it kind of took off from there.”
A four-year starter at outside hitter for the Lady Bulldogs, Potter averaged 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces per match this past season. She totaled 1,443 kills for her varsity career.
“This [scholarship] was always something I’ve wanted, so this is a very enjoyable moment,” she said. “I didn’t see myself staying close to home [for college], but now I like the idea of family and friends can come watch me play. Having that support system continue is a big deal for me. I’ve already gotten really close with a lot to my [Gadsden State] teammates, and I really enjoy playing with them.”
Potter also was a four-year varsity starter in basketball and was the goalkeeper for the school’s first girls soccer team during her sophomore year.
“It’s a coach’s dream to have an athlete and a person like Sera Beth on your team,” said AHS volleyball coach Lindsay Sullivan. “Sera Beth is a leader by definition. She’s hard-working and self-disciplined and super-competitive. Every underclassman needs to strive to be like her. I’m so thankful to be Sera Beth’s coach for her senior year, and we’re all looking forward to seeing what she can do at Gadsden State for the next two years.”
Potter also played for the Gadsden Volleyball Club for the past four years.
“For Sera Beth, it’s what she does off the court just as much as on the court that impresses me,” said AHS athletic director Shea Monroe. “You can often find Sera Beth at softball games and baseball and soccer games taking pictures and supporting her classmates. That’s a testament to her character and her upbringing. She’s been a great ambassador for Ashville High School.”
Gadsden State volleyball coach Courtney Brothers is well-acquainted with Potter, having coached against her while at Southside High School. Gadsden State went
“Just from watching her at our spring practices, Sera Beth is hitting well and blocking well, so I have no doubt that she’ll be an immediate contributor for us this season,” said Brothers. “She’s already a big part of our team, and I’m happy that she’s finally on my team rather than the one we’re playing against.”