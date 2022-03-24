Ashville’s Potter signs with Gadsden State

Ashville High School senior Sera Beth Potter signed a volleyball scholarship with Gadsden State on March 18. Pictured, sitting, from left are mom Evie, Sera Beth and dad John. Standing, from left, are Gadsden State volleyball coach Courtney Brothers, Gadsden Volleyball Club coach Averi Millhoff, Gadsden Volleyball Club coach Alan Holderfield and AHS volleyball coach Lindsay Sullivan.