Ashville’s Eastis signs with Central Alabama

Ashville High School senior Ashlee Eastis signed a softball scholarship with Central Alabama Community College on Dec. 11. Pictured in front (from left) are Ashlee’s mom, Keri; Ashlee; and Ashlee’s dad, Randy. Standing are CACC head coach Greg Shivers, former AHS Assistant Principal Ray Crump, AHS Principal Janet Johnson and Ashlee’s brother, Reid. (Not pictured: AHS head softball coach Kristen Seals)