Ashville rides orange jerseys, dominating run game to 51-21 win over Fultondale

ASHVILLE – Kin Logan Stadium has been kind to the Ashville Bulldogs this year – especially when the home team has worn its orange jerseys.
All four times the Bulldogs put on the orange jerseys this year, they left the field with a win. The latest victory came Friday night when Ashville defeated the Fultondale Wildcats 51-21.
It was the most points scored by Ashville since a 56-12 win over Vincent on Nov. 2, 2018, to end that season.
The win over the Wildcats was unique in that the Bulldogs did not attempt a pass but instead relied on the run game to overpower their opponent.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said the game plan was to be physical and run the football.
And that’s exactly what the Bulldogs (4-5, 2-4 Class 4A, Region 6) did as they pounded out 399 yards on the ground, scoring seven touchdowns along the way. Leading the way was Luke Harris with 20 carries for 143 yards and touchdown runs of 7, 6 and 9 yards that helped the Bulldogs take a 28-14 halftime lead.
Adriane Hernandez added touchdown runs of 4 and 35 yards. Dylan Harris raced 41 yards for a touchdown, while Jalen Williams scored on a 3-yard run.
Ashville’s final score came halfway through the fourth quarter when Fultondale had the football deep in Ashville territory and the ball was snapped over the quarterback’s head into the end zone, resulting in a safety.
Monroe called it a great win for his team.
“It was also an emotional win as it was the last time our six seniors got to play at home at Kin Logan Stadium,” Monroe said. “I am so proud of this group of guys. They never stopped believing.”
Monroe said the Bulldogs now have an opportunity to finish 5-5 if they can get a win over Weaver on the road this week in the season finale. The last time Ashville won at least five games in a season was 2005, when it finished 6-5 and advanced to the first round of the state playoffs.
As far as wearing orange jerseys at home next season, Monroe said they have not talked about it – yet.