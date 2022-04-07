Ashville residents welcome Dawg House Diner

ASHVILLE — Dawg House Diner in Ashville is the newest place to eat for city residents.
Located at 37177 Highway 231, Owner Josh Tolbert decided to open the restaurant with a nod to his alma mater, Ashville High School.
Tolbert said his main goal is to support Ashville athletics through various sponsorships, such as athletic banners and other various fundraising efforts. He added that athletes will be eligible for a 25 percent discount at the diner.
“I graduated from Ashville High School, and you know how it is when you’re an alumni somewhere, it just never leaves you. It’s my hometown, my alma mater,” Tolbert said. “It’s my way of giving back to the school.”
Tolbert originally dipped his toes in the serving industry through his bar, Shots Roadhouse in Ashville, that also has a food menu. He noted that he originally didn’t have intentions on opening a diner, but rather was curious how much the closed down building was selling for. However, since opening, the Tolbert said Ashville community has been welcoming.
“Business has been better than I had expected it to be, but the community of Ashville and St. Clair County in general, they’ve really showed up and showed out” Tolbert said, noting that his customers have helped him adjust and fix any bugs through the first few weeks of opening.
“There are little glitches when you first open a business and (the customers) have been really good about letting me know if there are issues. People will say ‘Hey, I don’t want to hurt your feelings, but’ and I’m like, ‘No, that's great, I’d rather you tell me so we can get better.’”
The restaurant offers a variety of items such as breakfast food, southern comfort food and specialty burgers. It is currently open From Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tolbert said these hours may change to allow the diner to be open longer on certain days.