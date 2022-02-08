Ashville relay team wins indoor track state title

BIRMINGHAM — The Ashville boys track 4x800 relay team took home a Class 4A-5A state championship after beating out the likes of runners from USM Wright and Bayside Academy.
Wyatt Knight, Joe Stevens, Ashton Vann and Clayton Knight all took part in the relay to win at the state indoor track meet in Birmingham this past weekend. They finished in 8 minutes, 30.26 seconds.
This is junior Joe Stevens' third state title as he won the Class 4A 3,200-meter race at the state outdoor meet last spring and first in the 4A state cross country meet out of 170 runners this past fall.
Also bringing home accolades for the Bulldogs was Emma Drinkard, who placed third in the 400-meter dash. Drinkard won the 400 meters at the outdoor meet last spring.
Head coach Michele Rogers said her team didn’t get a chance to compete in the 4x800 race until January because Vann plays basketball, but hit the ground running once they got a chance.
“Once we saw where we ranked and the times we were able to run, we were excited going into the state meet because we were seeded third. My guys ran great splits. Each of my guys did their job and helped us finish in the top three,” Rogers said, adding her team initially placed third before the top two teams were disqualified.
Rogers added that she was also proud of how Drinkard finished her race.
“Emma did a great job in the 400, finished third and set a new indoor PR for herself,” she said. “We are excited to see how we can do in outdoor and hopefully earn a few more medals. Many of my athletes work year round for cross country, indoor and outdoor, and it’s so rewarding to see them reap the benefits of their hard work.”
Also for Ashville, Taylor Knight was fifth in the 4A girls 1,600-meter run, and the girls were fourth in the 4x800 relay.
In the team standings, Ashville was 18th in the boys' field, while the girls were 14th. UMS-Wright swept both state titles.
Other local runners who placed in the top eight of an event:
—Kira Young of Springville finished sixth in the Class 6A girls triple jump. Her team was 22nd in the 6A standings.
—Pell City's Jack Lowe was third in the Class 6A boys 3,200 meters, while teammate Kentrell Borden was fifth in the long jump. They helped Pell City finished 14th in the boys team standings.
—For the Pell City girls, Abby Little was eighth in the 3,200 meters. The Panthers were 24th in the team standings.