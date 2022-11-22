Ashville outlasts Ragland as both teams turn to underclassmen for pivotal plays

ASHVILLE — Three weeks ago, Ragland coach Andy Eden wasn’t even sure if sophomore Tacorion Soles would be on the varsity roster or not.
Then starting center DJ Turner suffered an injury in the final football game of the season that required surgery.
“Don’t know if he will make it back, we hope he will,” Eden said. “But Tacorian is just a 10th grader, probably would have been on our B-team. And had to come up and play that role for us. So proud of Tacorian and the way he played.”
Ragland lost at Ashville 65-52 on Tuesday night, but it is hard to find much fault with Soles after he scored 10 points and grabbed at least nine offensive rebounds in the loss.
The two teams were tied 12-12 after the first quarter. Ashville took a 4-point lead into the break and held that after the third quarter as well.
Then came the fourth quarter, and Ashville finally earned some real separation outscoring Ragland 18-9 to secure the Bulldogs' first win.
“It is big for those, they need to feel that joy, feel that victory,” Ashville coach Caleb Carpenter said. “Getting the monkey off their back situation. So hopefully, it will translate when we play St. Clair County on Tuesday.”
What to know
— Ashville freshman JB Potter scored a team-high 17 points. He also grabbed at least four defensive rebounds and looked like one of the better defenders on the court.
— Freshman Nate Huckbay was the only other Bulldog to finish in double figures (10 points). Six of his points came in the first quarter when he drained a pair of 3-point shots.
— Ashville mixed up the starting lineup a bit and started four freshmen on Tuesday night. One of the usual starters, Braxton Nall, didn’t let that stop him. He scored nine points off the bench and was a big reason the Bulldogs powered past Ragland in the second half.
— Ragland’s Jordan Turner finished with a game-high 18 points. At times it seemed like he could drain just about any shot he wanted. Turner also grabbed at least four rebounds, blocked two shots and recorded at least one steal.
— Ragland freshman point guard Brayden Collins finished second on the team with 12 points.
Who said
— Carpenter on Potter: “JB played well. He is finally starting to understand the game and how fast it is, he’s getting used to that speed. He’s developing.”
— Carpenter on Nall: “He’s a usual starter, so tonight was a little different role for him, but we needed him to execute that role, and he did that.”
— Eden on the loss: “I think Ashville wanted it more than we did. … We can be a good basketball team. We just got a lot of work to do to be a good basketball team.”
— Eden on Jordan Turner: “He’s a special player. There is no doubt about that and he’s a good leader for us.”
Next up
— Ashville (1-2) will try to keep the winning streak going when St. Clair County visits on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
— Ragland (0-2) will hope to win for the first time this season when the Purple Devils host Pleasant Valley on Monday at 7:30 p.m.