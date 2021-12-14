Ashville names new pocket park after late Judge Charles Robinson

ASHVILLE — After years of planning and development, the city of Ashville opened its pocket park downtown. On Dec. 5, the city held its first community-wide celebration using the park for its Christmas tree lighting.
Ashville mayor Derrick Mostella said the event was a success.
“The first thing I told the council was that the look on those kids' faces made everything well worth it,” he said.
During the event, the city gave the park its official name, “Robinson Plaza,” after the late Judge Charles Robinson, who died in 2016.
Roninson’s son, Charlie, who continues to run a law firm next to the pocket park, owned the piece of property the city wanted to develop. Mostella said Charlie got on board with the project and sold the property to the city with his only request being that the park be named after his father. Mostella said he felt like naming the park after Judge Robinson was a perfect idea.
“I grew up here in Ashville with Judge Robinson and all my family knew him well. With his history here and all of that it was absolutely fitting to allow that,” Mostella said.
The mayor added that the initial reason for the pocket park was to not only improve the overall aesthetic and accessibility of the downtown area, but also create a place for the community to gather.
“We wanted something that was pleasing to the eye, but also served a purpose because we have a lot of events downtown, parades and things like that, and we don’t have a lot of areas for folks to congregate or sit or something like that, especially the older folks,” Mostella said, adding he hopes to continue developing the downtown area to make it more inviting for both Ashville residents and the current downtown business owners.
The mayor added that he hopes the updates will encourage other business owners to come to Ashville.
“We’re excited about some of the potential of other things going on (downtown). We feel like what we’re doing is working, we’re on the right track, but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Mostealla said, adding that updating the sidewalks is next on their list of projects.
“It’s been a work in progress, but we feel like these first two or three steps that we’re taking now have already paid dividends and certainly a good step toward where we want to be.”