Ashville Museum, Archives announces 2nd printing of 'History of St. Clair County'

ASHVILLE -- Ashville Museum and Archives recently announced the second printing of Mattie Lou Teague Crow’s book, "History of St. Clair County, Alabama." It was first published in 1973.
The book includes a general history of the founding of St. Clair County as well as its communities, small towns, important people and events that are both recorded and hearsay.
Crow was born to parents John Rowan Teague and Talullah Missouri Nunnelly Teague in 1903 and later married Abner Hodges Crow in 1924.
Crow’s father died when she was 2. Her mother operated a hotel in Ashville for several years after his passing.
According to Nancy Sansing, board member of the Ashville Archives and Museum, Crowe would listen to stories from boarders, including Civil War veterans, and also sneak into courtrooms and listen during trials.
It is said she collected stories and filled her hope chest with them.
Crow earned degrees in elementary and secondary education as well as library
science. Not only was she a local historian, but she was also a teacher at Ashville High School and librarian for St. Clair County Schools, Jacksonville State University, Birmingham-Southern College, Judson College, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Gadsden State Junior College, according to Sansing.
Other publications by Crow include a short history of Ashville Baptist Church in the early 1960s and the "Diary of a Confederate Soldier (John Washington Inzer)" in 1977.
“Two buildings in Ashville owe their existence to Mrs. Crow. The Ashville Museum and Archives was her idea where many official documents are preserved,” said Sansing.
Sansing said Crow was also responsible for getting the then 132-year old Ashville Masonic Lodge building moved to save it from being torn down. Upstairs, it houses the Mattie Lou Teague Crow Museum, which today holds many of her mementos.
Crow’s daughter, Ellen Smith, of Birmingham, allowed and helped the Archives board accomplish the printing of the book.
Board member Beth Jones said, “It was a great experience working with Mrs. Smith and Bonner Digital Printing.”
Odenville resident Joe Whitten, who is both a writer and historian, remembered Crow as a “ Southern lady through and through, with an iron fist inside a velvet glove. When necessary, she would not hesitate to remove the glove.”
Whitten said Crow was a dear friend, and that he treasured her memories.
"History of St. Clair County" by Mattie Lou Teague Crow is available for purchase at the Ashville Museum and Archives for $50, with the profit going to support the Ashville Museum and Archives.