Ashville man makes company history after 53 years of employment

Ashville native and resident S.J. Williams has made history at Schnitzer Inc. in Attalla as he has entered into his 53rd straight year of working for the company.
On average, most people decide to retire around the age of 65, however, at 83, Williams is still going strong with no current plans to retire.
“My doctor said as long as I feel good to stay at it,” Williams said.
Though he has done a variety of jobs with the company, Williams currently operates a crane, lifting heavy objects. He said it is what he loves most about the job.
“I just really like working that crane, it's not a hard job,” Williams said, adding that he also loves the people he works with as well.
“They’re good to me now, I have to give them credit.”
Williams is originally from Ashville where he grew up with his 14 siblings. Now, Williams and his wife Sheila have two children and two grandchildren.
Family friend and Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella said growing up, getting approval from Williams and his brothers was a coming of age moment.
“(Williams) has been an elder in the community for a long time and shaking hands with SJ and his brothers was sort of a right of passage for most of the teenagers that come through our community,” Mostella said. “He’s just well-known, well respected and one of those guys you just can’t beat.”
He added that Williams sets a great example as to what a man should strive to be.
“Just the fact that they were celebrating 53 years of working at the same place kind of is a testament to who he is as a man, his commitment and his dependability rolls up and speaks to the kind of man he is,” Mostella said.