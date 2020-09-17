Ashville man jailed on attempted murder charge (with photo)

ASHVILLE -- An Ashville man has been arrested on charges of attempted muder following an incident Sept. 2

Coy Clewis, 49, was arrested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 14.

Sheriff Billy Murray said his office served the arrest warrant on behalf of the Ashville Police Department, which is actually handling the case. Clewis is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

APD Cpl. Ashby Jackson, the investigator on the case, said Clewis was arrested after turning himself in at the Ashville Police Station.

Jackson said police were looking for Clewis following an incident Sept. 2. He said Clewis was involved in an altercation with a female victim he was in a domestic relationship with.

According to court records, the incident took place as the victim’s home. Court records also say that during the altercation, Clewis pointed a gun at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, though the gun misfired.

Jackson said the victim has been in protective custody since before Clewis’ arrest.

Jackson said Clewis left the scene of the incident Sept. 2, leading to authorities searching for him prior to him coming to the police station Monday morning.

Clewis is being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville without bond. Court records have Clewis’ initial court appearance set for Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Attempted murder with a gun is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life prison.