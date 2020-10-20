Ashville man charged with reckless murder in connection with death of Ragland man (with photo)

ASHVILLE -- An Ashville man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Ragland man last month.

St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Zachary Johnson, 35, of Ashville, has been arrested on charges of reckless murder in connection with the death of Daniel Schall, 23, of Ragland on Sept. 27 on Valley Road in Ragland.

Schall was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma by St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell after the vehicle he was riding in left the road and impacted a tree on the passenger side. Harmon said Johnson was driving when the accident occured, and the DA’s office suspects alcohol or drug use was involved in the crash.

Reckless murder is generally defined by Alabama Law as a situation where someone is killed when another person acts recklessly, knowing that their actions could cause harm.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Juana Cordin said Johnson was arrested Saturday by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office on behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

State Troopers from ALEA originally investigated the scene of the accident where Schall was killed. Johnson is being held in the County’s Ashville Jail on a $150,000 bond.