ASHVILLE – City officials hope to partner with the St. Clair County Commission to purchase a Christmas tree that could be displayed each year on the courthouse square.
Mayor Derrick Mostella said city officials will talk to county officials this week about placing a live tree on the courthouse lawn for Christmas events the city will hold next Saturday, Dec. 14.
City officials, he said, will talk to the commission about joining the city in purchasing a large artificial Christmas tree that can be stored and put up each year on the courthouse lawn during the Christmas holidays.
City officials were eyeing artificial Christmas trees that could cost up to $10,000 and were hoping the County Commission would share in the cost.
“I think a lot of people would like to see a tree downtown,” Mostella said. “We will get some direction from the county, and maybe put something on paper as we move forward.”
City officials want to spruce up the city for the Christmas Holidays. They discussed purchasing stand-up decorations that could be strategically placed to make the downtown area look more festive.
At Monday night’s meeting, the council announced that the city Christmas parade and Santa’s Workshop is from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 14, with the parade starting at 7 p.m.
Officials also announced that all city offices are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.
City Offices will also close Dec. 31-Jan.1 in recognition of New Year’s.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is slated for 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, with a work session prior to the council meeting at 5:30 p.m.