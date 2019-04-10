The Ashville Lady Bulldogs went 3-2 during the recent Wildcat Invitational Tournament at Choccolocco Park. Ashville defeated Ider, Walter Wellborn and Randolph County. Losses were to Cedar Bluff and Sand Rock.
Ashville 9
Ider 5
Chloe Wills went 3-for-3 driving in two runs while Sydney Chamness drove in four runs in the 9-5 victory over Ider. Ashville scored in all four innings, including five runs in the second inning.
Chamness was the winning pitcher, giving up eight hits and striking out three.
The Lady Bulldogs pounded out 11 hits. Lexi Coupland had a hit and drove in two runs while Ashlee Eastis had one hit and an RBI.
Ashville 10
Walter Wellborn 5
The Lady Bulldogs fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning, but fought back to win the game 10-5. Ashville scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, two runs in the second inning and the final three runs in the third inning.
Chamness collected the win. She was also 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Copeland also had three hits and drove in two runs while Eastis had three hits with one RBI. Carley Thomason had one hit with two RBIs while Erica McCay had two hits and one RBI. Jenn Turner had one hit and one RBI.
Cedar Bluff 8
Ashville 3
The first loss by Ashville in the tournament was an 8-3 defeat against Cedar Bluff. The Lady Bulldogs managed only five hits with Turner collecting two of them, scoring two of the three runs.
Jada Wills took the loss, giving up the eight runs on eight hits. Cedar Bluff scored six runs in the second inning.
Copeland and Jada Wills drove in one run each.
Ashville 6
Randolph County 5
Ashville rebounded with a 6-5 victory over Randolph County. The Lady Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning and built a 6-0 lead after two innings. Ashville survived three runs scored by Randolph County in the final inning to secure the victory.
Chamness picked up the win, giving up six hits and striking out two.
Leading Ashville at the plate were Chloe Wills with two hits and one RBI, Copeland with two hits and two RBIs, and Eastis with one hit and one RBI. Turner added two hits.
Sand Rock 9
Ashville 3
The Lady Bulldogs finished the tournament with a 9-3 loss to Sand Rock. Chamness was the losing pitcher giving up 13 hits.
Ashville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Chloe Wills scored on a single by Turner.
Sand Rock scored two runs in the first inning and three more runs in the second inning to take a 5-1 lead.
Ashville scored two runs in the fifth inning to make the final score 9-3. Eastis and Chamness also had RBIs.
