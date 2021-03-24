Ashville House Quilt Shop operates out of home of county’s first superintendent

Pat Drake, owner of Ashville House Quilt Shop in downtown Ashville, has been running her quilt business for 11 years. She operates out of an 1890s Victorian home originally lived in by Judge Leroy Franklin Box.
According to Ashville Museum Archives Director Robert Debtor, Box was originally born in Ragland. He studied law throughout the Civil War. He was a lieutenant and later became a circuit judge for St. Clair County.
Box eventually became the county’s first superintendent and later became the state superintendent of education.
The house in which the quilt shop currently operates was built for Box by his family in 1890. He later passed away in the house in 1895 at the age of 57.
When Drake first purchased the home in the 1990s, she ran it as a tea room and gift shop for several years, but had to close when her mother became ill.
Drake said she tried to sell the house, but could never find a buyer. Eventually, because her favorite thing to do was sew, her sister insisted they open a quilt shop out of the home.
Today, Drake runs the business with her partner, Tiffany Harned. Both have been sewing since childhood.
The quilt shop sells fabrics and tools for making quilts, however, Drake and Harned are also available to help their customers throughout the quilt making journey and are willing to teach those who are in the learning stages of quilt-making.
Harned said her specific role at the quilt shop is spending time with each customer if needed, whether it is picking out patterns or sitting with the customer at the sewing table to help guide them throughout the process.
While the shop does not make quilts specifically, Drake offers a long arm sewing service that consists of putting all three layers of the quilt together for customers once the decorative top layer is complete.
Both ladies emphasized that the biggest difference between the Ashville Quilt Shop and other fabric stores is the personalized experience and willingness to help customers along the way, while providing them with quality materials.
“We sell the good fabric. We don’t sell the cheap stuff that you’ll find that you’ll get at the box stores,” Drake said. “We sell the stuff that is going to be around for 100 years.”
Drake and Harned agreed that their favorite part of working in a quilt shop is meeting the people.
“We have really sweet customers,” Drake said.
Added Harned: “I enjoy working with the people and passing on any little tips I’ve picked up or learned over the years that can help somebody. I’m all about wanting everybody to quilt. I can talk about quilting all day so we have a good time.”
Drake said most of their customers come from Birmingham, where there aren’t many quilt shops.
“People who know quilting and know fabrics go to the quilt shops because they know that’s where the best fabric is,” Drake said.
The Ashville House Quilt Shop is open Wednesday through Saturday by appointment only to maintain proper social distancing.
Those who want to make an appointment can call the shop at 205-594-7046.