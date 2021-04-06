Ashville honors Thompson’s 41 years of service to the city

ASHVILLE — Ashville public works director Randy Thompson began working for the city Jan 1, 1981, and will officially retire April 1 of this year after 41 years of service to the city.
Thompson is originally from Ashville where he graduated high school and met his wife of 40 years.
When first hired, Thompson began as a general laborer and has taken on many positions since.
“You name it, and I’ve done it,” Thompson said.
Thompson has also represented the city on the St. Clair County Board of Education for more than 20 years. He said he will continue to work on the board.
Thompson said he’s enjoyed working for the city because he considers Ashville his home.
“I just wanted to be a servant, to be honest with you,” Thompson said. “It's been the best of both worlds. I’ve been able to make a living here and be a servant to the community.”
Ashville city clerk Chrystal St. John referred to Thompson as the city’s “go-to man.”
“He’s the one we call for anything,” St. John said. “If there’s something you don’t know or something you need, he’s the one you call.”
During the next six months, Thompson will work on a contract basis until the city can fill the positions that Thompson held.