Ashville Homecoming Queen Scout Coker

Scout Coker was crowned Ashville Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 17-year-old daughter of the late Randy Coker and Mary Evelyn Coker. She was escorted by her mother.

 

 Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times

