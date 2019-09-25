Ashville Homecoming Queen Gary Hanner, St. Clair Times editor, ghanner@thestclairtimes.com 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Scout Coker was crowned Ashville Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 17-year-old daughter of the late Randy Coker and Mary Evelyn Coker. She was escorted by her mother. Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Scout Coker was crowned Ashville Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 17-year-old daughter of the late Randy Coker and Mary Evelyn Coker. She was escorted by her mother. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Randy Coker Mary Evelyn Coker Daughter Loading... Loading... Latest E-Edition The St. Clair Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Upcoming Events Sep 25 Free parenting classes Wed, Sep 25, 2019 Sep 26 The Life Center Anniston presents Praise Release Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 27 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Special Publications 2019 Pigskin Preview