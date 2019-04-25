Ashville senior Chris Sanders signed a basketball scholarship to Huntingdon College in Montgomery earlier this week.
Sanders is the 18-year-old son of Scott and Teresa Sanders of Shoal Creek Valley.
Sanders has always attended the Ashville schools. Other colleges he visited included Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss. and Mobile College.
“I chose Huntingdon because it was closer to home,” Sanders said. “I like the campus better, and the basketball team is better honestly. I was impressed with the Huntingdon coaches and I met some of the basketball players. They were all very nice.”
Sanders has been a member of the varsity basketball team for the past three years, and started every game those three years.
His GPA is 3.95 and he made a 26 on the ACT. He wants to be an athletic trainer once he graduated from college.
Sanders said going to school at Ashville has meant so much to him.
“I wore the Green & White as best I could,” he said. “My dad went to school here and played basketball so I tried to live up to what he did. He was on the team that went 31-1 back in the 70’s.”
Sanders’ dad Scott said he was so excited for his son.
“He has worked hard and deserves a chance,” he said. “I believe he will do well because I know he will work hard. He will work his way into playing. It may take a year or two, but he is very excited, and I am very excited for him.”
Sanders’ mom Teresa said she was so proud of her son.
“I’m proud of all of the accomplishments he has made in his life,” she said. “I’m proud of the way God is moving him in this direction. I look forward to what his future holds.”
Ashville High head basketball coach Tyler Cole said this was amazing and that he is so excited for Sanders.
“We talk about celebrating successes in this program, and this is one of the biggest successes you can have at the high school level,” Cole said. “I do believe his best basketball is ahead of him. He averaged a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) this past season, and I can see him doing that at Huntingdon as well. Coach David Garganus is in his first year as head coach at Huntingdon. They have a very good developmental program there that Chris will be able to develop in. I am excited to see him grow over the next four years.”
AHS principal Janet Johnson she was very excited about having one of her students move on to the next level.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for Chris to be successful at the collegiate level,” she said. “I’m hoping that some of our other athletes are seeing this and will work really hard to maybe have this same opportunity as Chris has in the coming years.”
AHS assistant principal Ray Crump said Sanders is a fine young man, great athlete and leader.
“We are excited for him, and look forward to him representing Ashville High School in a big way at Huntingdon.”
