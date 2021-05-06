Ashville High School recognizes its ‘Super Seven’

On April 27, Ashville High School held its annual “Super Seven” banquet to recognize the top students in each class. St. Clair County Board of Education Vice President Marie Manning, who created the banquet, was this year’s keynote speaker.
Students each year are chosen based on their cumulative grade point averages in math, English, science, history and foreign language.
The freshman class Super Seven includes Molly Northam, Garrett Spears, Taylor Knight, Zahkiyla Cook, Parker Cross, Bruce Pantoja, Shawn Cottingham, Caroline Ballard, Kady Franklin, Aaron Garvich and Nicholas Williamson. Multiple Students tied, for a total of 11 students recognized.
The sophomore Super Seven are Layden Olson, Susan Hyche, Rachel St. John, Kara Andrews, Natalee Bramblett, Jaci Cash and Joe Stevens.
The Super Seven for the junior class are Katelynn Dunn, Jonah Carden, Juli Mostillo, Jacob Wilson, Kady Kennedy, Sera Beth Potter and Aleya Ebner.
The senior class Super Seven includes Callie Stewart, Tyler Bradley, Meghan McCarthy, Alexis Harrison, Trinity Buse, Madison McCay and Logan Burch.