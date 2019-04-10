MONTGOMERY – The Ashville High School archery team finished third in the state this past weekend at the National Archery in the School Program (NASP), with a team score of 3,322.
Alma Bryant and Buckhorn finished first and second for the fifth year in a row.
Alma Bryant finished with a team score of 3,447, while Buckhorn finished with a team score of 3,378.
AHS coach Rodney Wise said Alma Bryant has the most complete team he has ever seen.
“We had a total team effort,” Wise said. “Some of our higher shooters dropped some points, therefore it took improvement from our middle and bottom shooters.”
The top male shooter for Ashville was Skyler Hardwick with a 287, while the top female shooter for Ashville was Kambree Rogers with a 283.
Wise said Ashville will compete at the NASP national tournament, which will be held May 11 in Louisville, Ky.
Other local teams that competed in the state tournament included:
O Moody High School finished sixth in the state with a team score of 3,269;
O Pell City High School finished 12th in the state with a team score of 3,207;
O Ashville Middle School finished 11th in the state with a team score of 3,116;
O Moody Jr. High School finished 15th in the state with a team score of 3,079;
O Duran Jr. High School finished 22nd in the state with a team score of 3,036;
O Odenville Middle School finished 26th in the state with a team score of 2,971.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com