Ashville High’s Sera Beth Potter records 1,000 career kills

ASHVILLE — Ashville High School’s Sera Beth Potter is killing records as she has compiled 1,000 career kills in volleyball.
Potter has been playing varsity volleyball her freshman year and became a starter her sophomore year. She said that while volleyball didn’t peak her interest until her eighth-grade year, she found it was not only something she enjoyed, but something she excelled at.
While she plays off-season volleyball, each kill counted toward her milestone was made during Ashville’s regular volleyball season. Potter said she set the goal not only for herself, but to highlight a girls sport within Ashville schools.
“Nobody really took volleyball seriously, and of course I want to do it for myself, but I wanted to show that a goal is achievable in anything you do,” she said. “The boys football team is always highlighted so I wanted to bring attention to a girls sport.”
Potter went on to say while she also plays basketball, she loves volleyball because it’s both a team and individual sport.
“There are five people on the court but you personally have such an impact,” she said.
Potter also credited Bulldogs setters Rachel St. John and Ryleigh Waid for helping her toward the goal of 1,000 kills.
“They were the ones who made that goal happen basically,” she said, adding that Erica Williams also mentored her when Williams was a senior and Potter was only a freshman.
“She made a huge impact on everything I did.”
Potter has set a new goal of hitting 1,250 kills by the end of her senior year with 500 total kills for the 2021 season.
She will be playing at the collegiate level as she has already received offers from Gadsden and Snead State Community Colleges as well as Life University in Georgia. However, she’s leaning toward Gadsden State.
New Ashville head coach Lindsay Sullivan said she was already hearing great things about Potter before taking the position this year.
“Sera Beth has an outstanding work ethic; she trains hard and practices harder. It’s definitely obvious when you watch her play,” Sullivan said. “She would also want to acknowledge her teammates and their assistance in helping her reach this milestone. She started the season with 885 kills, so I knew it wouldn’t take long for that last 115 to make 1,000.”
She added, “It’s been an honor to coach her and all the seniors this year.”