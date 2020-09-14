Ashville girls place second in cross country meet at Pleasant Valley

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville Lady Bulldogs placed second out of 12 schools Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Raider Cross Country Invitational hosted by Pleasant Valley High School.
The Lady Bulldogs' Taylor Knight finished second in a field of 125 runners with a time of 21:31. Meghan McCarthy also placed in the top 10, closing ninth at 22:59.
Kathleen McCarthy and Emma Drinkard both finished in the top 20. Kathleen Macarthy placed 16th with a time of 23:52, and Drinkard was 20th with a time of 24:15.
The boys team also landed in the top five, finishing fifth in a field of 17 schools. Wyatt Knight led the Bulldogs. He notched the fourth-place spot out of 187 runners with a time of 17:23.
Clayton Knight was 18th and Joe Stevens 19th, both coming in just over 19 minutes.
“They have been putting in the miles since June, so it is great to see them be off to such a great start,” said Ashville cross country coach Michele Rogers.
“Really, they have been working since March because our outdoor track season was cut short, so they just kept training. We are thankful for the opportunity to be able to run this season with so much being up in the air due to the virus.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Cullman on Saturday, Sept. 19 for a meet at Fairview High School.