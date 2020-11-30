Ashville girls pick up wins over Donoho, Ragland

It was a good week on the court for the Ashville Lady Bulldogs as they defeated Donoho and Ragland to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Ashville 71, Donoho 62
Ashville’s Ryleigh Waid scored 28 points. Waid also had six steals and five rebounds. Carley Thomason also scored in double figures with 19 points. She also had four rebounds and three steals.
Ashville head coach Meghan Duren said she was proud of the team effort in a fast-paced, hard-nosed game.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 43 second-half points to pull out the victory.
Meghan McCarthy scored eight points for Ashville. Kadie Kennedy added five. Sera Beth Potter contributed four, and Reece Waid and Zahkiyla Cook closed with two apiece.
Ashville 54, Ragland 43
Sera Beth Potter had a double-double as she scored 13 points and pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.
Ashville led 14-10 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 32-15 at intermission.
Thomason scored 12 points for Ashville, and Rachel St. John finished with 11. Ryleigh Waid netted seven. McCarthy had six. Kennedy totaled three, while Cook netted two.
“We had a great team effort tonight,” Duren said. “A few of our younger players stepped up and played a key role in the game.”
Campbell Adams led Ragland with 12 points. Cadence Buchanan closed with 11. Baleigh Hines chipped in eight. Nya Brewster contributed five. Rylee Mickler finished with four, and Jewel Ferguson had three. Aubrey Ball scored two.