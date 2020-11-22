Ashville girls fall to 1-2 with losses to Weaver, Moody

ASHVILLE -- The Lady Bulldogs from Ashville are now 1-2 on the season after losing to Weaver and Moody last week.
Weaver 60, Ashville 32
Weaver led 18-7 after the first quarter and increased its lead to 32-17 by intermission. The second half was much like the first as Weaver outscored Ashville outscored 28-15.
Weaver’s Haley Homesley led all scorers with 30 points.
Ryleigh Waid led Ashville with nine points. Rachel St. John scored six, while Sera Beth Potter and Carley Thomason netted four apiece. Kadie Kennedy chipped in three. Zahkiyla Cook, Adriana Engle and Reece Waid all had two.
Ashville head coach Meghan Duren said Weaver came out strong and did a great job of playing physical.
“I was proud of my girls for cutting the lead to 12 points and some younger players for stepping in and working hard, but we came up short,” Duren said. “We had two players that made it to state in cross country and did not play in the game. One was a senior, so we missed her experience and leadership on the floor.”
Moody 55, Ashville 41
In a battle of two St. Clair teams, Moody led 17-15 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 25-20 at halftime.
The Lady Blue Devils put on a scoring clinic in the third quarter outscoring Ashville 19-8.
Leading the Lady Blue Devils was Kendall Stephens paced the Lady Blue Devils with 18 points. Maddie Barfield also reached double figures with 11 points. Jaylon Fields netted nine, while Micah Grames and Destany Chattman added seven apiece. Tori Pyles had five.
Moody head coach Rebecca Davis said this was a comprehensive team win.
“Ashville is a great program with a great coach,” Davis said. “For us to go out and put together a complete game on both sides of the ball was a substantial accomplishment for us. We had impressive individual performances, but what pleases me most was the way we communicated and shared the ball.”
Kennedy led Ashville with 15 points, including four treys. Thomason had 11 points. Meghan McCarthy added six, while Ryleigh Waid scored three. St. John, Potter and Porsche Woods all had two.
Duren said it was nice to travel to Moody to play a county team Ashville hadn’t played during the regular season the last few years.
“Coach Davis does a great job preparing her team, so we knew going into the game they would be ready to play,” Duren said. “Our girls played well in the first half and stayed in the game. Moody’s offense played well in the second half. One of our leaders battled through the game with an injury, and we had some other girls step up and score points for us. I’m proud of the girls’ growth from game to game even though we came up short tonight.”