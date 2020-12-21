Ashville girls fall 2 games below .500

The Ashville Lady Bulldogs recently fell to 5-7, the result of losses to Cherokee County and Coosa Christian.
Cherokee County 74, Ashville 33
Cherokee County’s 32-9 run in the third quarter was the key.
Cherokee County was up 13-8 after one quarter and extended the lead to 29-17 at halftime.
Carley Thomason led Ashville with 13 points. Ryleigh Waid also reached double figures with 11. Sera Beth Potter had five, while Reece Waid and Meghan McCarthy scored two apiece.
Coosa Christian 55, Ashville 42
Coosa Christian outscored Ashville 18-3 in the second quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs were in control 14-7 after eight minutes before the second quarter changed the tempo and outcome of the game.
Potter paced Ashville with 15 points, while Ryleigh Waid added 11. Thomason netted eight. McCarthy had six, and Molly Northam scored two.