Ashville girls drop two games to Etowah and Cherokee County

The Lady bulldogs dropped two games last week to Etowah and Cherokee County.
Etowah 52, Ashville 41
Etowah outscored Ashville 32-21 in the first half, and that turned out to be the difference in the game. Both teams scored 20 points each in the second half.
Katie Kennedy and Carley Thomason led Ashville with 10 points each. Sera Beth Potter added eight, while Ryleigh Waid netted seven. Meghan McCarthy totaled five, while Zahkiyla Cook had one.
Cherokee County 68, Ashville 34
Ashville fell behind 18-10 after one quarter of play and went on to lose to Cherokee County 68-34.
By halftime, the Cherokee County lead was 37-23. They outscored the Lady Bulldogs 31-11 in the second half.
Kennedy and Ryleigh Waid were Ashville’s leading scorers with nine points each. Potter and Thomason added six each, while McCarthy had four.