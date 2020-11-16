Ashville girls cruise to season-opening win over Victory Christian

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville Lady Bulldogs opened the basketball season at home last week with a 55-12 win over the Victory Christian Lions.
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a fast start and led 27-2 after the first quarter and 34-8 at halftime.
By the end of the third quarter, Ashville's lead was 49-12. The fourth period was played with a running clock.
Ryleigh Waid led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points. Carley Thomason added 12, while Meghan McCarthy pumped in seven. Kadie Kennedy scored five, and Adriana Engle netted four. Sera Beth Potter, Rachel St. John and Whitney Goodwin all scored two. Zahkiyla Cook had one.
“It was a good team win,” said Ashville head coach Meghan Duren. “Everybody got playing time, and the young players got opportunities to get some experience at the varsity level.”
Haley Hendrix led the Lady Lions with four points. Ella Brooke Wydeman and Jemma Hazelwood scored three apiece, while Katie Shadix closed with two.
Victory Christian head coach Jared Arnold said he has a young team.
“We have two eighth-graders who start for us,” Arnold said. “We also had two others who were out tonight with injuries and COVID-related issues. Ashville is a talented team with a lot of experience. They played really well.”