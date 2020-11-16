Ashville girls cross country team places 6th at state; boys close 7th

OAKVILLE -- The Ashville girls cross country team finished sixth in the Class 4A state meet on Saturday, while the boys closed seventh.
According to the Ashville Athletics Facebook page, both teams overcame multiple injuries and illnesses in order to compete in the competition.
The girls competed against 15 other schools. Out of 144 runners, senior Meghan McCarthy finished 23rd with her team’s best time of 21 minutes, 58.71 seconds in the 5K race.
Freshman Taylor Knight finished 30th at 22:21.13.
Meanwhile, the boys competed against 16 other schools, with junior Wyatt Knight placing sixth of 163 runners with a time of 17:25.33. Sophomore Joe Stevens also finished strong at 17:43.03 putting him at 11th.
This was Ashville’s final race of the 2020 season and was the last high school race for outgoing seniors Caleb Bailey, Meghan McCarthy, Grace Staples and Callie Stewart.
“We didn’t finish the season quite like we wanted to, but with all the obstacles our team faced this year, I’m so thankful we were able to run with all of our team members at sectionals and state, and I’m beyond proud of the accomplishments my runners made this year,” head coach Michele Rogers said.
“Our seniors will be irreplaceable, but I know our younger guys and girls are fully capable of continuing to build on the foundation laid by the Class of 2021.”