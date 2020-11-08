Ashville girls claim first place in cross country sectionals for 3rd straight year

ASHVILLE -- For the third consecutive year, the Ashville girls cross country team won first place at the Class 4A, Section 2 meet Thursday, Nov. 5.
A dozen schools competed, with the top five runners on each squad scoring points.
The boys also enjoyed a strong performance, placing second. Both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs qualified for state. The Lady Bulldogs placed third in the state championship race in 2019 and eighth in 2018.
The Lady Bulldogs had four runners finish in the top 10 in a field of 46.
Taylor Knight (21 minutes, 46 seconds) finished first overall in the 5K race, while Meghan McCarthy (22:04) came in second. Kathleen McCarthy (22:23) placed fourth, with Emma Drinkard (23:27) coming in 10th.
The boys had two runners place in the top 10 in a field of 60. Wyatt Knight (17:39) placed third, while Joe Stevens (17:15) finished fifth.
“I am so proud of how this team didn’t let the obstacles they faced this season deter them from their running goals. We faced several bumps in our road to success due to injuries and COVID-19,” head coach Michele Rogers said. “Several of my runners also juggle cross country and another sport during the same season. They never said anything about giving up or throwing in the towel when things got tough. They just kept working and focusing on what they could do to help their team be successful.
“Their love for each other is evident, and I’m so proud of them. I know their strong work ethic and ‘no quit’ attitude will take them far not only in sports, but their future endeavours as well.”
Taylor Knight is ranked seventh for the girls.
Both teams will compete in the state championship race at Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum in Moulton on Nov. 14.