Ashville girls claim 2 wins on basketball court

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville Lady Bulldogs defeated Victory Christian and Weaver last week in basketball to improve to 5-5 on the season.
Ashville 44, Victory Christian 14
Rachel St. John scored eight points, all in the second half, to help lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Ashville dominated the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Lions 20-4 with Ryleigh Waid leading the way with seven points. By halftime, the score was 28-8.
Sera Beth Potter also scored seven points, while Carley Thomason and Kadie Kennedy had six apiece. Reece Waid and Meghan McCarthy both netted four, and Molly Northam had two.
Emily Frey scored five points to lead Victory Christian.
Ashville 66, Weaver 31
Ashville’s Potter put together a game she will remember for a long time. She had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Ashville led from beginning to end and was up 14-6 after the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Ashville’s lead was 48-23.
Thomason pumped in 15 points, while Ryleigh Waid added 10. Kennedy netted five, Liz Franklin scored four, Zahkiyla Cook had three, McKayla Lewis and McCarthy closed with two apiece, and Reece Waid had one.