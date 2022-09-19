Ashville freshman overcomes slow start, leads Bulldogs past Etowah

ASHVILLE — Bulldogs freshman Lydia Northam had a first set to forget on Monday afternoon. The balls she hit always seemed to fly into the net, or beneath it or they would soar through the air only to land 15 feet out of bounds.
Then in the second set, Northam recorded three straight kills to tie things up at 7-7. And just like that, everything clicked into place for both the freshman and the rest of the Bulldogs, who defeated region foe Etowah in four sets: 22-25, 25-22, 25-16 and 25-20.
“She feeds off of, the whole team does, when Lydia gets a block and she shows that emotion on the front,” Ashville coach Lindsay Sullivan said. “You know, when she gets pumped up, the whole team just fires up. And if we can get that go in from the beginning, it will be hard to beat us.”
Northam continued to play a starring role in the rest of the match. She recorded two kills and a block early in set three to give Ashville a 7-4 lead.
Then in the final set, the freshman recorded two kills and a block to help power Ashville’s 8-2 run, which gave the Bulldogs (10-21, 2-1 in area play) an 11-8 lead early.
Etowah went on an 8-3 run to tie things up at 19, but Northam recorded two more kills, assisted Brooklyn Bradford with a block and was also the last Ashville player to touch the ball before Etowah hit it out of bounds to give up the match-deciding point.
Speaking of Bradford, Sullivan estimated that Bradford probably finished with a career-high in kills, although the coach didn’t have the number on hand to confirm that suspicion.
“And ball placement with her hitting was the best she's had this year or in her career,” Sullivan said.
What to know
— Etowah outscored Ashville 6-3 early on in the last set, but Bradford kept the Bulldogs in it. Her three kills were responsible for three of Ashville’s first five points.
— Yuka Kuriyama recorded four aces, including three consecutively, for the Bulldogs in the third set. It's probably not a coincidence that was the most lopsided set won by either team.
— Zahkiyla Cook might have been one of Ashville’s most consistent offensive performers throughout the match. Her highlight reel didn’t come in short bursts, but Northam is likely the only Bulldog that made more plays at the net. Cook’s best sequence might have come in the opening set when she recorded back-to-back kills to give Ashville a 7-5 lead before following that up with a block later in the set.
Who said
— Sullivan on senior Emma Drinkard: “I think it was a timeout during the first set because I told her that she was playing like a Libero should, and that fueled her, I think for the rest of the match. I think that she felt comfortable, she looked comfortable. She's fast and can get to that ball. I'm proud.”
— Sullivan on the county tournament this Saturday: “We want to finish higher. I think county can go to any, any school this year. There's not one that's just you know, heads above everyone else. So it’s just going to be really who comes to play.”