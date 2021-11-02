Ashville finishes season 6-4 after win over Weaver

ASHVILLE — For the first time in 16 years, the Ashville Bulldogs finished a football season with a winning record. Last Friday, the Bulldogs easily defeated the Weaver Bearcats 33-6 at Kin Logan Stadium that gave Ashville its sixth win of the season.
The last time Ashville finished with a 6-4 regular season record was in 2005 when the Bulldogs advanced to the first round of the state playoffs, losing to Aliceville.
Ashville head football coach Shea Monroe said he was proud of his guys and the progress they have made this year.
“Our 10 seniors did a great job leading this season,” Monroe said.
The Bulldogs scored all 33 points in the first half — two touchdowns in the first quarter and three touchdowns in the second quarter, and they were all on the ground. Ashville finished the game with 276 rushing yards.
In the first quarter, Jalen Williams scored on a 4-yard run and then quarterback Dylan Harris scored on a 2-yard run to make it 13-0.
The second quarter was all Ashville as Cole Hyatt scored on a 35-yard run and then Dylan Harris scored on runs of 35 yards and 11 yards to make it 33-0 at halftime.
Weaver scored the only points in the second half, a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make the final score 33-6.
“We played a clean game and executed very well,” Monroe said. “I just love these guys so much. It has been an honor to coach them.”